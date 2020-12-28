UrduPoint.com
Belhaif Al Nuaimi Chairs Fourth Meeting Of UAE Council For Climate Change And Environment

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired the fourth meeting of the UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment in 2020, which was held remotely and attended by senior officials from government authorities and private sector institutions.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that the council’s regular meetings with its members aim to strengthen the cooperation between Federal and local authorities and private sector institutions, as well as reinforce their integration, to help achieve the UAE’s vision and the directives of the leadership, by discussing topics that will help create innovative solutions to various environmental challenges.

The council discussed and approved its agenda for 2021, as well as key points in the "second report on the national contributions of the UAE." Its members also were briefed about the UAE’s general environmental policy that was recently launched, which aims to improve quality of life, support the achievements of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals 2030, ensure economic diversification and preserve ecosystems.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that under this framework, the ministry has drafted a related policy, in cooperation with its strategic partners from the public and private sectors, after conducting a thorough study on the country’s current environmental situation, in line with the objectives of the UAE Centennial.

