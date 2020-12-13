Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local production of poultry, fish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment , toured Ras Al Khaimah Poultry and Feeding Company (RAPCO), accompanied by its Chairman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi.

They discussed the challenges facing the poultry and feed sectors in the UAE, and ways to overcome them with the objective of increasing local food production in line with the country’s drive to enhance food security and self-sufficiency.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said: "Boosting the quality of homegrown food products so that they can compete with imported products is key to achieving food security – one of the government’s strategic priorities. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment assesses the capabilities of local food producers and helps them develop through joint initiatives with relevant government entities aimed at addressing gaps and increasing the market share of local products.

Spanning over eight million square metres, RAPCO’s farms produce five million tonnes of poultry meat and byproducts and 18 million table eggs annually.

According to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), poultry farms in the UAE produced 47,271 tonnes of chicken meat, one billion table eggs, and 49.5 million hatching eggs in 2018.

The Minister also visited a fish-drying factory in the Halila area of Ras Al Khaimah, and met with Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah.

Dr. Al Nuaimi explored the latest technologies used for drying fish in a safe and hygienic environment that ensure superior quality of products.

Producing 6,000 tonns of dried fish and seafood for local consumption per year, the factory aims to step up collaboration with local fishermen to enhance its supply of fish.