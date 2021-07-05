Belhaif Al Nuaimi inspects agricultural quarantine facility at Dubai Flower Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has inspected the agricultural quarantine facility at the Dubai Flower Centre (DFC), located at Dubai International Airport. The facility examines consignments of cut flowers, plants, foliage, fruits, and vegetables coming through the Centre.

The inspection aligns with the strategic goals of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) to enhance agricultural product testing at borders, and improve food safety and plant health.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "We are upgrading our plant and veterinary testing and quarantine facilities at entry points across the UAE to ensure compliance with the highest quality and safety standards, and allow only safe consignments to enter the country.

In this context, MoCCAE has increased the number of staff at these facilities and equipped them with state-of-the-art testing technologies."

The Minister toured DFC’s laboratories and quarantine facilities to ensure their preparedness to receive and test shipments throughout the year, particularly during periods that see a surge in the number of consignments, such as ahead of Eid Al Adha and Expo 2020 Dubai.

In addition to handling inbound shipments, the agricultural quarantine facility at DFC offers integrated logistics services for imports and re-exports.