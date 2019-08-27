UrduPoint.com
Belhaif Al Nuaimi Meets With Singapore's Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:15 PM

Belhaif Al Nuaimi meets with Singapore's Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime, received Samuel Tan Chi Tse, Singapore's Ambassador to the UAE, in his office today.

Al Nuaimi welcomed the Singaporean envoy and his delegation and reviewed the pioneering and innovative initiatives and projects implemented by the authority within the framework of its regulatory and supervisory role for the land and maritime transport sector to achieve the vision of the leadership.

The Ambassador of Singapore emphasised the strong and distinguished relations between the UAE and Singapore.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations and cooperation between the UAE and Singapore and discussed ways to develop them across all domains, especially in terms of transportation, land and maritime transport and infrastructure to serve the best interests of the two friendly countries.

The two sides also discussed the Intelligent Transport Systems Congress to be held in Singapore and the latest developments related to transport and infrastructure in the country.

