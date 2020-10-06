UrduPoint.com
Belhaif Al Nuaimi Visits Elite Agro Farm In Al Ain

Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:15 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, accompanied by a delegation from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, visited a farm managed by Elite Agro, one of the largest organic fruit and vegetable distributors in the country, located in Al Fou’ah, Al Ain.

The visit is part of Al Nuaimi’s series of field visits aimed at achieving food security and sustainability and reinforcing the performance of the local agricultural sector.

During the visit, Al Nuaimi stressed that the ministry considers supporting the local agricultural sector and expanding the use of advanced agricultural technologies to increase local production as strategic priorities.

Al Nuaimi also met with Dr. Abdulmonem Al Marzouki, CEO of the Agricultural Sector at Elite Agro, and Dhafer Al Qasimi, Chief Executive Officer at Elite Agro UAE, who explained the company’s activities in organic fruit and vegetable production and its local and international marketing campaigns.

The company produces 35 types of organic fruits and vegetables locally in the UAE, as well as a variety of products around the world.

The company’s international activities include agricultural development and consultancy services in the areas of irrigation, food industries, farm management and laboratory services.

