Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Ireland’s Believing was crowned champion of the $1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, run over a distance of 1,200 metres on turf at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday. 11 horses contested the fourth race of the 29th Dubai World Cup.

Trained by George Boughey and ridden by William Buick, Believing finished the race in 1:07:77 minutes to win a cash prize of $870,000.

