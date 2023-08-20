Open Menu

Bellingham Leads Real Madrid To Victory Over UD Almería In LaLiga

Published August 20, 2023

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2023) Real Madrid sealed its second consecutive win in the 2023-2024 LaLiga by overcoming host UD Almería 3-1 in the second round of LaLiga, which also witnessed Real Sociedad draw 1-1 with RC Celta de Vigo.

For the second match in a row, English star Jude Bellingham led Real Madrid – who trailed 1-0 in the 3rd minute – to victory as he scored in the 19th and 60th minute, while Brazilian Vinicius Junior netted the third goal for his team in the 73rd minute.

