Benefiting from ‘NAFIS’ requires entities, insured Emiratis to update their data with GPSSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced that the UAE government bears 2.5% of the contribution amount for private sector Emirati employees as part of the “NAFIS” programme, under the condition that information and data for both the entity and the employee are continuously updated with GPSSA.

The government covers the contribution account salary difference for insured Emiratis employed in the private sector in accordance with the value of the salary and study certificate on behalf of the entity during the first five years of their employment.

For this to be achieved successfully, the entity and the employee’s data must be up-to-date on GPSSA’s electronic records since the information is linked to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The contribution rate due from insured Emiratis employed in both government and private sectors is 20%, out of which the insured individual bears 5%, while the entity pays 15%, out of which 2.5% is paid as support by the UAE government for Emirati employees working in the private sector, resulting in the private sector entity only paying 12.

5%.

It is important to note that an insureds age at the time of appointment should not be less than 18 years and not more than 60. Additionally, the insured individual must be medically fit to work with proof of a medical report from a medical authority approved by the GPSSA. All the provisions related to the law regarding the registration process apply to individuals who obtain UAE nationality at any time.

Taking advantage of the “NAFIS” programme requires full cooperation from both registered entities and insured Emiratis, who must ensure that monthly contributions are paid promptly.

All Emiratis employed in federal, government and private sectors in various emirates across the UAE are covered by the provisions of the Federal Law no. 7 of the year 1999 on Pension and Social Security and its amendments, except for employees working in the government of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as those employed in the private sector in Abu Dhabi.