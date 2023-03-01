Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to support musical, academic excellence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched the Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund and is now accepting applications, offering budding music industry professionals sought-after scholarships to study at Berklee Abu Dhabi, as well as Berklee College of Music’s campuses in Boston, New York, Valencia, Spain or Berklee Online.

Providing students with a unique opportunity to pursue their passions abroad while advancing their education through the school’s programmes, the fellowships are open to applicants based in the UAE, GCC, middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region.

To be eligible, students must have attended Berklee Abu Dhabi, the first Middle East outpost of the renowned college of music, and meet the standard requirements for admission to Berklee’s undergraduate, graduate, and summer semester programmes.

Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “In line with Abu Dhabi’s designation as a ‘City of Music’ by the UNESCO Creative City Network, we are supporting the next generation of musicians and artists and ensuring that the UAE capital remains a vibrant and dynamic global centre for culture and arts.

The Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund will provide selected recipients with an unparalleled opportunity to hone their skills and realise their dreams of a career in performing arts, he added.

Erica Muhl, President of the Berklee College of Music, said, "At Berklee, our vision is to create an interconnected ecosystem of campuses, centres and partnerships around the world that foster and inspire new artistic expressions through educational programmes, enterprises, and endeavours that serve both the broader Berklee community and the regional communities where these efforts will be underway.

To apply for the Berklee Abu Dhabi fellowship, visit www.berkleeabudhabi.ae.