Best-selling international children’s authors will headline 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) A host of international luminaries in the field of children’s literature will be participating in the 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), from 19th to 29th May, 2021, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), a prime feature of the 11-day annual festival for children and youth will be an extensive programme of workshops, competitions, plays, and cultural events, including appearances by 16 renowned authors from around the world, some of whom will be attending the event in person. Others will lead sessions via virtual platforms.

This edition will feature New York-based Japanese manga artist Misako Rocks who will be present at the festival to trace her successful journey as a published artist, how she developed her signature style and talk about her current project "Bounce Back". Kevin Sherry, American author and illustrator of The Yeti Files, the award-winning "I’m the Biggest Thing in the Ocean" and the "Remy Sneaker" series, will also attend the festival in person. He is also a chef, a cyclist and a puppeteer.

Also from the United States, bestselling author and illustrator of "This Is How I do It", Matt Lamothe will attend in person, while Nanette Heffernan, author of the picture book "Earth Hour" and climate change activist, will interact with her audience virtually. Compatriot Abby Cooper, the bestselling author of the middle-grade novels "Sticks and Stones", "Friend or Fiction" and "Bubbles", will also appear at the SCRF virtually.

Celebrated writers appearing person include Swaady Martin, also a serial entrepreneur and activist from the Ivory Coast; New York Times best-seller writer and illustrator, Colombian Claudia Reuda; illustrator and designer and author of "Leila in Saffron" and "Sleeping Beauty", Dinara Mirtalipova from Uzbekistan; Pakistani author of "The Cosmos That Allah has Changed", Zenubia Arsalan; founder and lead writer of the "Greenfeet Guides", American, Ambika Anand Prakop.

Authors and illustrators participating virtually from the United Kingdom include Sebastian de Souza, an actor-producer, screenwriter, musician and author of "KID: A History of the Future"; Fransie Franden, writer, illustrator and graphic designer and author of "Do Grannies Have Green Fingers?"; Katie and Kevin Tsang, writers of children and young adult novels, including "Sam Wu is NOT Afraid"; author of "A Pocketful of stars", Aisha Bushby; and Curtis Jobling, Wereworld writer and designer of the BAFTA-winning "Bob the Builder".

Themed "For Your Imagination," the forthcoming 12th edition will see the participation of 27 authors and 172 publishers from 15 nations. A host of popular artists and experts will lead 385 workshops and specialised activities. The event will also host cultural sessions, cookery shows and plays, among other interactive sessions.