BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) The Breastfeeding Friends Association wrapped up the International Breastfeeding Week 2023, held from 1st-7th August, under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Honorary President of the Association.

Held across the UAE, with the aim of exchanging experiences and services provided in the field of breastfeeding, the activities of the week also included the "Breastfeeding Supporters Forum," held on 1st to 2nd August, several essential topics on the participants' latest studies from the United Arab Emirates and abroad.

Some 15 speakers participated in the event representing several local, Gulf, regional, and international bodies.

Several recommendations were made at the end of the event that will contribute to supporting breastfeeding, aiming to expand the radius of breastfeeding support among all governmental and private sectors.

"The International Breastfeeding Week is one of the most prominent annual events that the association is keen to mark with the participation of international health concerned entities, and use it as an awareness platform that aims to raise the level of health awareness for mothers and society about the benefits of breastfeeding," Khawla Abdulaziz Al-Noman, Chairperson of the Breastfeeding Friends Association, said.

