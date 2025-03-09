Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) DUBAI,9th March, 2025 (WAM) – Bhansali Polo triumphed over Ankora-Lamar Polo in a thrilling Dubai Challenge Cup 2025 final yesterday at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club in Dubai.

The grand final showdown between Bhansali Polo and Ankora-Lamar Polo ignited with explosive energy, as both teams charged onto the field determined to claim victory.

From the very first play, it was a battle of skill, speed, and strategy, with strong defensive maneuvers and relentless attacks keeping the match on a knife’s edge.

Leading the charge for Bhansali Polo, Gonzalo Santamarina showcased exceptional precision and composure, securing crucial goals with the support of his well-synchronized teammates. But Ankora-Lamar Polo was not backing down—Tomas Iriarte fired back with a fierce offensive push, keeping the scoreboard tight and the pressure high.