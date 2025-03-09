Open Menu

Bhansali Polo Wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) DUBAI,9th March, 2025 (WAM) – Bhansali Polo triumphed over Ankora-Lamar Polo in a thrilling Dubai Challenge Cup 2025 final yesterday at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club in Dubai.

The grand final showdown between Bhansali Polo and Ankora-Lamar Polo ignited with explosive energy, as both teams charged onto the field determined to claim victory.

From the very first play, it was a battle of skill, speed, and strategy, with strong defensive maneuvers and relentless attacks keeping the match on a knife’s edge.

Leading the charge for Bhansali Polo, Gonzalo Santamarina showcased exceptional precision and composure, securing crucial goals with the support of his well-synchronized teammates. But Ankora-Lamar Polo was not backing down—Tomas Iriarte fired back with a fierce offensive push, keeping the scoreboard tight and the pressure high.

Related Topics

Polo Dubai March From

Recent Stories

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

5 minutes ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

1 hour ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

2 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

2 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

2 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

4 hours ago
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

5 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

5 hours ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

6 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East