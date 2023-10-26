BHM Capital, Mazars sign agreement to strengthen UAE economy’s competitiveness through market expansion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) Mazars, a leading company in auditing, taxation, and consulting, organized a special event yesterday in Abu Dhabi, marking its 25th anniversary of establishment in the UAE.

Mazars, a leading company in auditing, taxation, and consulting, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BHM Capital, one of the top leading financial institutions in the UAE's capital markets.

The agreement, which was signed at an event marking Mazars's 25th anniversary of establishment in the UAE, aims at collaborating on financial and consulting services for mutual benefits, intending to leverage the expanding prospects in the national and regional financial markets.

Attendees at the anniversary event included Badr Al Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Mohammed Abuhijleh, CEO and Managing Partner of Mazars – UAE and Oman; Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital; and a number of Mazars board members and strategic partners.

Mohammed Abuhijleh said, “As we celebrate our silver jubilee in the UAE, there is no better way to mark this milestone than by joining hands with another prominent regional player, like BHM Capital, which has had a successful track record in integrated financial services since its establishment in 2006, which will contribute to enhancing the brand identity of Mazars.

The company is currently present in over 95 countries worldwide, with a growing network of professionals comprising more than 47,000 experts."

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital, emphasised the significance of this partnership in expanding and developing cooperation between two leading companies in their fields. He highlighted the importance of accessing new markets and strengthening their partnership to offer more innovative, pioneering, transparent, and flexible services. Simultaneously, it allows BHM Capital to diversify its investments through value added ventures, fostering robust economic growth within the UAE.

Al Sa’di congratulated Mazars on its silver jubilee in the UAE, praising the stimulating business environment and facilities provided by the UAE, making it a prime destination for leading regional and international companies. He added that BHM Capital looks forward to leveraging this partnership to continue its progress and enhance its footprint in the UAE and the region.