Bidding For Most Noble Numbers Kicks Off May 1 To Support '100 Million Meals'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

Bidding for Most Noble Numbers kicks off May 1 to support '100 Million Meals'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is organising the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, to sell off special car plate numbers and exclusive mobile numbers on Saturday, 1st May, 2021.

Held in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Etisalat, and Emirates Auction, the auction will give bidders the opportunity to own the prestigious single-digit car plate, AA9, and three double-digit car plates: U31, T38, and E51.

Up for bidding will also be five exclusive Etisalat mobile numbers: 056999999 , 0569999993, 0549999993, 0565555556, and 0545555558.

Proceeds will go towards providing food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Attendees to the auction will include H.H. Sheikh Mansoor, as well as several philanthropists, high-profile personalities, and businessmen.

Although the '100 Million Meals' campaign reached its target, raising AED100 million from 185,000 donors in just 10 days, the mission of giving continues.

The charity auctions are additional platforms to the four main donation channels available. Companies and the public can still donate through the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; by making a bank transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); by sending "Meal" on SMS to the specified UAE numbers (du or Etisalat) listed on the website; or by contacting the campaign’s call center on the toll-free number 8004999.

Low-income families, orphans, widows and refugees in several countries started receiving food parcels that will enable them to prepare their own nutritious meals throughout the Holy Month.

Food distribution is currently underway in Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Angola, Ghana and Uganda, with aims to reach 30 countries across the world. Besides contributing to global efforts to combat world hunger and malnutrition, the campaign aims to form a food safety net and provide a chance to a dignified life among poor populations.

More Stories From Middle East

