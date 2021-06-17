UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Putin Agree To Resume Nuclear Talks, Return Ambassadors To Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden, Putin agree to resume nuclear talks, return ambassadors to posts

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to resume stalled nuclear talks and return their ambassadors to their foreign posts, two concrete outcomes that emerged from their summit in Geneva.

Putin said at a press conference that his talks with Biden were "very productive" and "there has been no hostility" between the two.

Biden echoed this sentiment at his own press conference, calling the talks "good, positive." He added that the talks were not "done in a hyperbolic atmosphere that is too much of what is going on.

"

Currently, neither Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, nor Washington’s ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, is stationed at his post. Both men were recalled this spring after Biden announced a fresh round of U.S. sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for a massive cyberattack last year on American government agencies.

As a result, consular operations, visas and other diplomatic services in both countries effectively ground to a halt. This breakdown had a ripple effect on industries, families and aid groups that maintain ties in both countries, according to CNBC.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva Post From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi first city globally to receive maiden sh ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, United Nations Global Compact joi ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

3 hours ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

1 hour ago

Over 23% people to have lasting post-Covid symptom ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.