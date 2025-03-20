Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) has launched a renewed call to action, urging individuals and institutions to unite efforts for the ‘For Gaza’ campaign. In partnership with the Palestinian Taawon Welfare Association, the initiative provides long-term support for over 20,000 orphaned children in Gaza, ensuring access to education, healthcare, psychological aid, and essential needs.

This message was reinforced at a charity Suhoor recently at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, bringing together philanthropists, business leaders, and humanitarian organisations to mobilise resources and advocate for sustained support. The event featured panel discussions and keynote speeches highlighting the power of collaborative action in addressing the crisis. An art exhibition by University of Sharjah students further strengthened the campaign, raising AED90,000 to support Gaza’s orphaned children.

The Suhoor began with a speech by Ms.Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF, who highlighted that the "Salam Ya Seghar" campaign, launched 17 years ago, was the first initiative introduced by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of TBHF. This campaign laid the foundation for a lasting humanitarian commitment to Palestinian children: "Today, this commitment remains strong, reflected in real, tangible actions that restore hope to every child who has lost their family and dreams amidst the devastation of war and suffering."

Al Musaiebi added: "What distinguishes TBHF is its policy of not deducting administrative fees from donations or Zakat funds. We believe that every Dirham contributed by generous donors should reach those in need in its entirety. This principle is rooted in our humanitarian and social values, inspired by our faith, and reinforced by the vision of our wise leadership. We see this as an unwavering pledge and a responsibility that we uphold with sincerity and integrity, ensuring that all aid is delivered fully."

She continued: "As the people of Gaza endure immense hardship, we remain committed to our mission, working in partnership with Taawon to reaffirm that generosity knows no time limits and humanitarian duty does not diminish with the years; it only grows stronger as the need intensifies. We firmly believe that every contribution, no matter how modest, carries within it the promise of a new beginning for a child awaiting a glimmer of hope.

More importantly, it sends a powerful message to the world that, as individuals and institutions, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most."

For his part, Dr. Tareq Emtairah, Director General of Taawon Welfare Association, highlighted the organisation’s vital role in implementing these initiatives in Gaza and ensuring that donations reach beneficiaries efficiently and transparently. He emphasised that the partnership with TBHF serves as a leading model for unifying humanitarian efforts to create a sustainable and meaningful impact in supporting orphans in Gaza.

He said: "Drawing on our extensive experience in implementing effective development and humanitarian programmes, we at Taawon have developed the ‘Noor’ programme, a comprehensive initiative to support orphans in Gaza, which builds on our past experiences with the ‘Wajd’ and ‘Mustaqbali’ initiatives in 2009 and 2014. Today, through our strategic partnership with TBHF, we are committed to providing comprehensive and sustainable support to more than 20,000 orphans, ensuring they have a stable environment to overcome the effects of conflict, achieve personal development, and actively contribute to their communities. Our partnership reaffirms our commitment to creating lasting impact and strengthening long-term support mechanisms for the most vulnerable children."

The event welcomed Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Development Officer at BEEAH Group, who highlighted the strategic role of the private sector in supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring the sustainability of development initiatives. She emphasised that collaboration between charitable organisations and businesses serves as an effective model for unifying efforts and expanding impact, ultimately contributing to sustainable community development and a stronger response to the most pressing humanitarian needs.

To facilitate participation, the campaign provides several donation channels, including bank transfers via Sharjah Islamic Bank (Account: 0011-430430-002), cheque payments to The Big Heart Foundation headquarters, cash donations at TBHF offices, online contributions via https://tbhf.ae/ramadan-2025, or SMS donations or via +971505350152.