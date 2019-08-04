UrduPoint.com
Big Heart Foundation's SMS Donation Platform Available To Du, Etisalat Users

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Big Heart Foundation's SMS donation platform available to du, Etisalat users

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The Big Heart Foundation, TBHF, has announced an expansion of its ‘Big Heart DirhamSMS donation platform to include du mobile service users, after a successful launch with Etisalat last year.

Du users can now support refugees and those in need of humanitarian support for an entire year automatically by simply sending one SMS to the number 1105. Donors have two donation values to choose from. By sending an SMS with the word ‘Humanity’ in the body text, the donor pledges AED1 every day for 365 days, which will be deducted automatically by Du from their accounts.

By opting for the word ‘Support’, the donor pledges AED5 a day to TBHF, which will be transferred automatically from their mobile accounts to TBHF’s by Du for an entire year, starting the day they sign up to the ‘Big Heart Dirham’ campaign. Those who pledge to this value will make an annual contribution of AED1,825 to leading humanitarian causes championed by the Sharjah-based humanitarian organisation.

Last year, TBHF launched the ‘Big Heart Dirham’ public donation channel to Etisalat mobile service users to help hundreds of thousands less fortunate and refugees around the world. The one-time SMS by Etisalat users needs to be sent to 1110, with the word ‘Humanity’ in the body text to pledge AED1 every day for 365 days. To pledge AED5 every day, the SMS text needs to say ‘Support’.

The Big Heart Foundation is a humanitarian charity that was established in 2015 after a range of humanitarian initiatives and campaigns launched by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi. TBHF aims to provide protection for children in need and their families. Although the foundation concentrates its efforts in the Arab world, it provides support to affected areas worldwide.

