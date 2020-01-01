UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Big Indian Infrastructure Investments Announced

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:45 PM

Big Indian infrastructure investments announced

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) India is entering the New Year on an optimistic note for its economy with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a huge $1.5 trillion plan to build infrastructure in the next five years.

The announcement confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a $5-trillion economy for the country by 2024.

Sitharaman said at an year-end press conference yesterday that a committee formed after Modi announced his vision in August would identify the big infrastructure projects. These are expected to include new rail links, roads, and social infrastructure necessary to attract critical investments from oil exporting nations and big economies around the world.

Her announcement envisages a National Infrastructure Pipeline, NIP, which aims to build new ports and airports at a cost of Indian rupees 2.5 trillion, projects in which Gulf investors have shown interest previously.

Rupees 3.2 trillion will be the outline for digital infrastructure projects while Rupees 16 trillion is planned for irrigation, farming and food processing. Public-private partnerships will be key to today’s announcement with private companies contributing about 25 percent of the investments. The rest will come from the central government and Indian states.

The proposals are aimed at boosting the country’s growth rate from the Reserve Bank of India latest growth forecast of five percent for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Oil Bank August From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI govt gifts “petrol bomb” to pubic on first ..

4 minutes ago

Naseem Shah withdrawn from Pakistan U19 squad

8 minutes ago

4500kg polythene bags seized in Peshawar

5 minutes ago

A three-day conference on Punjab history, culture ..

5 minutes ago

Over 1 million people ring in New Year in New York ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue issues SRO to launch Phas ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.