‘Bike City’ label to Abu Dhabi is a new global recognition: Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has said that the capital, Abu Dhabi - being awarded the ‘Bike City’ label - is a new global recognition added to the UAE's sporting achievements in various fields.

While expressing his happiness with this achievement, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated, "Our top priorities are to promote sport and wellness, ensuring society can safely and conveniently lead a healthier lifestyle."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated those responsible for this achievement and all fans of cycling in the country, which, he said, contributes to strengthening the stature of the UAE in this sport and other various sports.

Also present were H.

H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development and Member of the Executive Council; along with Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Abu Dhabi is the 20th city that came among the most prominent global destinations in cycling that won this prestigious world title. The Union Cycliste Internationale granting this title to Abu Dhabi is an affirmation of its long-term commitment to the Union's strategy in providing opportunities to practice this sport for all and also in appreciation to the emirate's role in this field.