UrduPoint.com

‘Bike City’ Label To Abu Dhabi Is A New Global Recognition: Mohamed Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

‘Bike City’ label to Abu Dhabi is a new global recognition: Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has said that the capital, Abu Dhabi - being awarded the ‘Bike City’ label - is a new global recognition added to the UAE's sporting achievements in various fields.

While expressing his happiness with this achievement, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated, "Our top priorities are to promote sport and wellness, ensuring society can safely and conveniently lead a healthier lifestyle."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated those responsible for this achievement and all fans of cycling in the country, which, he said, contributes to strengthening the stature of the UAE in this sport and other various sports.

Also present were H.

H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development and Member of the Executive Council; along with Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Abu Dhabi is the 20th city that came among the most prominent global destinations in cycling that won this prestigious world title. The Union Cycliste Internationale granting this title to Abu Dhabi is an affirmation of its long-term commitment to the Union's strategy in providing opportunities to practice this sport for all and also in appreciation to the emirate's role in this field.

Related Topics

World Sports Cycling UAE Abu Dhabi Lead All Top

Recent Stories

LHC directs to form committee to look into Wildlif ..

LHC directs to form committee to look into Wildlife law

3 minutes ago
 EDB, NBF to offer credit guarantee and co-lending ..

EDB, NBF to offer credit guarantee and co-lending for SMEs in UAE

8 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 2,425 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 2,425 more COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 European stocks gain at open tracking inflation da ..

European stocks gain at open tracking inflation data

5 minutes ago
 Shanghai Marathon postponed as China battles Covid ..

Shanghai Marathon postponed as China battles Covid surge

5 minutes ago
 Polish police detain 'over 50' migrants near borde ..

Polish police detain 'over 50' migrants near border: spokesman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.