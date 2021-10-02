UrduPoint.com

Bike Sharing Introduced As A Mobility Mode For Expo 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Bike sharing introduced as a mobility mode for Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) RTA announced the provision of bike sharing modes by Careem which provides a quick and sustainable ride solution at Expo 2020. 230 pedal- assist bicycles and 23 stations were provided by Careem to enable visitors and staff to reserve and use bicycles to tour the exhibition facilities easily through the Careem BIKE app.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO, Public Transport, RTA, said, "With â€˜People Happiness and Safety and Environmental Sustainabilityâ€™ being part of our strategic objectives, bike sharing is a great way of getting around inside Expo venue. We also encourage visitors to reach the Expo using public transport modes like the Dubai Metro, Dubai buses and taxis as they are well integrated to ease mobility."

Careem CEO and Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha said: "Careem is proud to actively participate in supporting Expo 2020 for more effortless mobility.

We have a mission to simplify and improve people's lives which includes offering a zero-wait time service, offering a frictionless experience. With this in mind, we are pleased to have the opportunity to bring local communities and tourists closer to this momentous occasion."

The integration of various modes of transportation, from public transportation and Metro to access the Expo site from outside, and individual means of transportation represented by shared bicycles (Careem Bike) within the Expo 2020 site and the use of innovative technologies, will contribute to promoting the implementation of first and last mile strategies, facilitating access to the exhibition and moving between various venues. The proposed mobility system will also enable visitors to manage their time more efficiently, make their visit worthwhile and their experience an unforgettable event.

Related Topics

Dubai Metro Visit RTA SITE 2020 Event From Careem

Recent Stories

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

9 minutes ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

11 minutes ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

11 minutes ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

11 minutes ago
 Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo ..

Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

17 minutes ago
 5 arrested in 3 persons murder case

5 arrested in 3 persons murder case

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.