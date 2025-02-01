‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is sponsoring the ‘Bil Emirati’ strand as part of the 17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, providing a platform to highlight Emirati writers, support their creative journeys, and encourage participation in global forums. The strand features 43 authors across 36 sessions during the festival, which runs until 3 February 2025 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasised the authority's commitment to empowering local talent and expanding their reach, saying: “The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature offers a dynamic space for writers and thinkers from around the globe to celebrate their contributions through events that build bridges between communities and encourage cultural exchange. Our support for the ‘Bil Emirati’ strand reflects our dedication to fostering environments where Emirati authors can engage with the international community, thereby strengthening the cultural and creative industries and cementing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

The ‘Bil Emirati’ segment of the festival includes an inspiring line-up of events that spotlight local talent. Highlights include a talk with HE Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum library Foundation, and Faisal Abbas, as well as the session ‘Dubai: Home of Creativity,’ showcasing four authors holding the UAE Golden visa: Mamdouh Hamada, Nabil Suleiman, Hawra Al-nadawi, and Amal Ismail.

Poets Khalid Albudoor and Asmaa Azaizeh leads ‘Postmodern Prose.’ Meanwhile, ‘Collective Portrait of the Gulf’ examines the region’s cultural landscape, presented by Emirati writer Salha Obaid, Saudi poet Abdulatif Yousef, and Omani novelist Mohamed Alyahyai.

The agenda also includes the session ‘Blame it on Mum,’ in which writers Haneen Al Sayegh and Rasha Samir delve into the portrayal of motherhood and its impact on identity and relationships.

In ‘The Everlasting Walk,’ Dr. Mohammed Al Mansi Qindeel and Prof. Waciny Laredj discuss how cities and places intertwine with literary threads, shaping the essence of texts.

The ‘Bil Emirati’ strand celebrates notable Emirati authors, including poet Adel Khozam, who launched ‘Manseera: A Poetic Epic’, a collaborative work with 86 poets from over 50 countries. Fatima Bint Ali is unveiling her book ‘Contemporary Issue’, while Rana Al Mutawa is presenting her piece, ‘Life In The Spectacular City’.

The ‘Mudun: Short Stories from the Arab World’ session brings together some of the most exciting writers from across the region. In this special event, Lana Shamma joins the anthology’s editors — Sultan Sooud AlQassemi, Faris Bseiso, Razmig Bedirian, and Reem Khorshid — to showcase the incredible piece of work as well as Barjeel Art Foundation’s ongoing efforts in supporting emerging talent through the Mudun Short Story prize.

In ‘Arabs Through Global Eyes,’ authors Sawsan Benarafa, and Salha Ghabish look at Arabic literature’s global impact and how it shapes perceptions around Arabs. The session ‘A Brave New World’ sees writers Ahmed AlSadek, Hawra Al-nadawi, and director Nahla Al Fahad discuss the influence of technological advancements on creativity.

Additionally, the programme includes the ‘Arabic poetry and Qanoon Night’ featuring poets Abdulatif Yousef, Asmaa Azaizeh, Amal Al Sahlawi, Haneen Al Sayegh, Dr Afra Atiq, Lamya Alsaiqal, and Farah Younes. The ‘Emirati Publishers' Showcase’ gathers pioneers Mohamed Almatrooshi, Abdulaziz Mohamad Ali, Fatma AlKhatib, and Mohamed Kandil to unpack the key challenges and opportunities in publishing. The segment also features other sessions and artistic performances, further enhancing this cultural celebration.

