Bill Gates’ Energy Ventures Have 50% Success Chance, Still He Supports Innovations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:45 PM

Bill Gates’ energy ventures have 50% success chance, still he supports innovations

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The world’s richest man Bill Gates said the energy ventures supported by him risked a 50 percent failure, still he wanted to encourage innovations.

He was answering a question about the venture of Heliogen, a California-based company, which invented a technology using artificial intelligence and a field of mirrors, to turn sunlight into a source of heat above 1,000 degree Celsius that could help replace fossil fuels.

"Many people are funding innovative works because we need so many innovations to solve the problems of climate change. That’s why I created this breakthrough energy venture, which is investing in many early-stage companies," Gates said in a meeting with journalists from the Emirates news Agency, WAM; Associated Press and Daily Telegraph after participating in the Reaching the Last Mile, RLM, Forum at Louvre Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

"Although I love them all, I should say that there is a very high risk. So the failure rate of such companies would be over 50 percent," he said in response to the question from WAM.

"It is even harder than normal venture capital the energy space is very difficult. But we have to accelerate the innovation," Gates explained.

He said he would be interested in collaboration with the UAE in renewable energy sector after the successful cooperation in polio eradication efforts across the globe.

He appreciated the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who pledged on Tuesday US$160 million for global polio eradication efforts.

Gates said his foundation’s 8-year long investments in polio vaccine would make some breakthrough in the next year.

He expressed optimism that polio would be completely eradicated from remaining countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The political leadership in those countries have extended sincere support towards this mission, Gates concluded.

