Bin Bayyah meets Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities and Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, held a virtual meeting today with Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs.

They discussed current developments and issues of mutual interest and emphasised the keenness to promote values of tolerance across the world.

The two sides agreed to continue work and coordination to support the initiatives aimed at spreading the spirit of conciliation and dialogue in the region and the world.