Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo Olympic Games' skeet competition

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) The UAE national team shooter, Saif Bin Futais, scored 70 points in 3 out of 5 rounds during the first day of the skeet competition held as part of the 32nd Olympic Games hosted by Tokyo from 23rd July to 8th August, 2021.

The three rounds on the first day saw equal performance from the 30 participating shooters, as French shooter Eric Delaunay and US shooter Hancock Finkett tied with 75 points, coming in first, while Italian shooter Tamaro Cassandro and Czech shooter Jacob Tomic scored 74 points each.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Secretary-General of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), stressed that the participation of the UAE's athletes in the Olympic Games enhances the UAE's presence on the global sports map.

Our athletes' distinguished performance reflects the support of the UAE's wise leadership, which drives our athletes to add achievements to the UAE's remarkable track record, he added.