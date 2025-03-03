Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Binghatti Holding announced a contribution of AED1 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of establishing a sustainable endowment fund that provides healthcare for the poor and needy in underprivileged communities.

Operating under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.

It also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, further establishes the concept of charitable endowments, and creates a widespread social movement to support and contribute to its objective of providing sustainable healthcare to impoverished and needy individuals.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, said, “The Fathers' Endowment campaign embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of creating positive change across all areas, and providing sustainable healthcare to the underprivileged. This initiative reinforces the UAE's leading role in humanitarian work and its commitment to improving lives globally.”

BinGhatti added, “Our participation reflects a steadfast commitment to supporting the UAE's humanitarian endeavours, which prioritise giving and solidarity,” highlighting the campaign's particular importance, as it honours fathers in the UAE while addressing the crucial need for accessible healthcare.