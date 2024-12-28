Open Menu

BioNTech To Pay Covid-19 Vaccine Settlements In US

Published December 28, 2024

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech announced on Friday that it has reached settlements in the US to resolve a royalties dispute with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of Pennsylvania, dpa reported.

BioNTech will pay a total of a 1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) to the US health agency and the University of Pennsylvania, BioNTech said. The university and the NIH are cooperation partners. BioNTech said that approximately 759 million will go to the agency.

The university will receive up to about 448 million.

BioNTech had partnered with Pfizer to launch a coronavirus vaccine. According to earlier statements by BioNTech, the dispute with the university was about "non-exclusive rights" to patent applications used in the Covid-19 vaccine from BioNTech.

The disagreement with the NIH related to licensing fees and other associated payments. BioNTech emphasised that neither agreement constituted an admission of liability with regard to the allegations made.

