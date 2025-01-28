Open Menu

Bioscience Institute Develops Innovative Solutions For Cancer, Aging Detectionx

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 09:47 PM

Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Bioscience Institute in Dubai, specialising in stem cell research and cellular expansion, is advancing cutting-edge protocols to identify "cancer drivers" using precise biopsy samples.

These methods enable the detection of cells that may transform into cancerous ones in their early stages and analyse the initial phases of aging.

Professor Giuseppe Mucci, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Bioscience Institute, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, during the ongoing Arab Health 2025 Exhibition and Conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre, that the institute's pursuit of innovative technologies for early cancer detection and aging analysis enhances early treatment opportunities and contributes to improving public health.

He highlighted that the institute also provides biological solutions to assess the impacts of aging by monitoring genomic toxicity and cellular changes resulting from aging. These technologies aim to identify factors causing premature aging, allowing preventive measures to delay the onset of age-related diseases.

Professor Mucci underscored the significance of stem cell therapy as a leading branch of advanced regenerative medicine. Unlike temporary cosmetic treatments, it focuses on sustainably stimulating tissue regeneration and repair, enhancing overall health and slowing the aging process.

Related Topics

World Dubai May Cancer From Arab

Recent Stories

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

5 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Busine ..

Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Ab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police

5 minutes ago
 Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 203 ..

Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030

5 minutes ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions ..

Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx

6 minutes ago
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in ..

International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Mid ..

Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records

Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records

6 minutes ago
 ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024

ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation ..

Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health

7 minutes ago
 Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued a ..

Alef Group signs real estate transactions valued at AED1.37 billion

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East