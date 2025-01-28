Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Bioscience Institute in Dubai, specialising in stem cell research and cellular expansion, is advancing cutting-edge protocols to identify "cancer drivers" using precise biopsy samples.

These methods enable the detection of cells that may transform into cancerous ones in their early stages and analyse the initial phases of aging.

Professor Giuseppe Mucci, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Bioscience Institute, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, during the ongoing Arab Health 2025 Exhibition and Conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre, that the institute's pursuit of innovative technologies for early cancer detection and aging analysis enhances early treatment opportunities and contributes to improving public health.

He highlighted that the institute also provides biological solutions to assess the impacts of aging by monitoring genomic toxicity and cellular changes resulting from aging. These technologies aim to identify factors causing premature aging, allowing preventive measures to delay the onset of age-related diseases.

Professor Mucci underscored the significance of stem cell therapy as a leading branch of advanced regenerative medicine. Unlike temporary cosmetic treatments, it focuses on sustainably stimulating tissue regeneration and repair, enhancing overall health and slowing the aging process.