UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biosecurity System Allows Public To Report Suspected Foodborne Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Biosecurity system allows public to report suspected foodborne diseases

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Members of the community can now report suspected cases of emerging epidemic threats and foodborne diseases to authorities through https://biosecalert.ae The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, today unveiled the online Biosecurity Early Notification System. The unified national platform enables public to report such cases with the aim of facilitating early identification and verification of outbreaks.

The system features three main categories of notifications namely Animal Development and Health, Agricultural Development and Health and Food Safety.

The Animal Development and Health category allows people to alert the authorities to incidents related to infectious diseases of animals and violations of animal legislation, including animal cruelty, possession of dangerous animals, incompliant veterinary products and facilities, as well as illegal animal consignments.

The Agricultural Development and Health category focuses on the occurrences of agricultural pests, such as the red palm weevil, Dubas bug, and stem and stalk borers. Early identification of pests and timely control action prevent major crop losses.

Through the Food Safety category, the public can report unsafe food products. These include foodstuff traded or stored in unsanitary conditions, food products that are misleading to the consumer, contaminated, non-halal, or expired, as well as those that have caused food poisoning or an allergic reaction after consumption.

Saif Al Shara, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MoCCAE, said, "MoCCAE developed the Biosecurity Early Notification System to detect and contain suspected outbreaks and create a database of notifications to inform biosecurity decision making.

The move aligns with the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 and the Ministry’s mission of protecting the environment, preserving and developing natural resources, and ​ensuring their efficient and sustainable use."

He added, "The user-friendly, bilingual platform engages the public in our endeavors to keep pathogens at bay. Implementing a unified process for reporting environmental threats on a national scale will help us remain vigilant and highly responsive."

Utilising Artificial Intelligence for data analysis and running on all smart devices, the system directs notifications to the concerned local authorities. Cases deemed as high-risk get transferred to the Environmental Disasters Department at MoCCAE.

Employees of the relevant government entities can access the system to view notifications in real time and devise a coordinated response. The platform produces investigation reports and provides updated statistics on the reported incidents to track the geographical distribution of the disease and contain it to reduce morbidity and mortality as well as prevent further spread. In addition, the system automatically generates daily reports of high-risk notifications, and circulates the latest laws and ministerial resolutions to government authorities.

Related Topics

UAE Alert All Government

Recent Stories

Minister of Culture maps out youth development str ..

57 seconds ago

EU Opens Antitrust Probe Into Amazon's Possible Br ..

8 minutes ago

Calls for justice on fifth anniversary of MH17 cra ..

8 minutes ago

Five held for rash driving in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Newcastle gamble on Bruce as head coach

8 minutes ago

Only local coach can build strong team: Miandad

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.