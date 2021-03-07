BIS awards MoHAP Governance Specification Certification BS13500

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) In recognition of its success in the implementation of the Effective Governance Management Systems based on trust, accountability, transparency, and fair practices, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been awarded the Governance Specification Certification (BS13500) from the British Standards Institute (BSI).

Following a rigorous audit process by BSI’s international jury, Theuns Kotzé, Managing Director BSI, IMETA Assurance, handed over the certificate to Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary, Ministry of MoHAP, at the premises of the ministry in Dubai, in the presence of Aisha Al Mansouri, Director of the Governance Department, MoHAP, and Ammar Hasan, Director of business Development, BSI.

Congratulating the employees on this achievement, Al Olama underlined that this is part of the ministry’s ongoing journey to institutional excellence and development in accordance with the highest international standards, adding "Such awards are yet another testament to the ministry’s efficient performance and its quest to further enhance healthcare services."

Al Olama made it clear that MoHAP always encourages governance research and the role of laws and legislation in enhancing governance in the management of healthcare institutions, in addition to using the appropriate tools for measuring the performance and governance of the healthcare system, thus protecting patients and medical staff within an institutional framework governed by quality.

Theuns Kotzé said, "Delivering effective governance is more crucial than ever for the survival and achievement of long-term objectives. Adopting an internationally recognised Effective Governance Management System (EGMS) demonstrates MoHAP’s commitment to raising the bar in how their organisation is governed as well as enhance their organisational performance. On behalf of BSI, I would like to congratulate the entire MoHAP team on this fantastic achievement."

Aisha Al Mansouri said, "Being the UAE’s first health authority to obtain the BSI Certification in the Effective Governance Management Systems, this reflects the ministry’s commitment to implementing an integrated governance system, as part of our strategy and operational plans to strengthen the practices based on scientific and institutional evidence."

"This would help ensure transparency in the work of healthcare facilities and the implementation of international standards to achieve the requirements of effective governance, enhance the competitive capabilities of the sector, achieve sustainability and health security, develop medical policies, procedures, protocols, and best practices, implement quality and governance standards to improve services provided in healthcare institutions, and enhance patient safety, thus reinforcing the UAE’s status and reputation as a leading country regionally in the field of corporate governance in the healthcare sector," Al Mansouri said in conclusion.