Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones and Bisconni middle East Manufacturing today announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in KEZAD A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah).

Bisconni is part of Ismail Industries, Pakistan’s largest confectionery, biscuits and snack food manufacturer. In recent years, Bisconni has been steadfast in its focus on innovation and expansion.

Driven by plans to expand its international footprint, Bisconni is investing AED110 million (US$30 million) to set up its 37,000 square metre facility in KEZAD that will manufacture biscuits and confectionery products.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said, “We are pleased to welcome Bisconni to KEZAD, reinforcing our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and strategic opportunities for leading manufacturers.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for the food and confectionery industry. With Bisconni’s expansion into KEZAD, we look forward to supporting their growth and innovation while contributing to the diversification of the UAE’s economy.”

Maqsood Ismail, Managing Director of Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing, said, “We are thankful to KEZAD, Abu Dhabi and the UAE authorities for their cooperation, expeditious approval of our projects, and proactive support in setting up our business in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to an exciting chapter in our international expansion and growth.”

The food processing sector is of strategic interest to Abu Dhabi and KEZAD is focused on the growth of this industry to attain the emirate’s food security and sustainability objectives. Bisconni’s new factory is a step forward in this direction.