BKFC Arrives In Dubai
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – The World League of Fighters (WLF) orchestrated the first official BKFC conference at the Burj Al Arab on Thursday, partnering with the Dubai Sports Council to announce the championship's Dubai debut. The prestigious gathering brought together WLF Co-Founders Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew, Director of Dubai Sports Council Eisa Mohammed Sharif and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Founder David Feldman.
The press conference revealed plans for BKFC's inaugural Emirates event at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Thursday and Friday, establishing it as a key fixture in Dubai's combat sports landscape and generating worldwide excitement
Sharing the enthusiasm on the journey with Dubai sports council that will shape BKFC as the next global event in Dubai, co-founders Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew of World League of Fighters stated as quoted from a press release by BKFC, "It took us more than two years to bring it here because David has been instrumental in the growth of BKFC, which has become the fastest-growing combat sport in the world. We struggled to find the right Calendar dates, but finally, we are here. We are extremely happy and ready to show that Dubai will be the best destination outside of America, thanks to our incredible partnership with David and BKFC.
"
The star-studded press conference brought together fighters from the two-day event, with April 4th featuring Carlos "Snake" Trinidad and Austin Trout headlining for the Welterweight championship. Adding to the excitement, BKFC's trailblazing female Strawweight champion, Britain Hart, will take on Tai Emery in the women's main event, fighting for the Strawweight Championship.
On April 5th, Tommy Strydom will challenge Kai Stewart for Featherweight supremacy, while Hannah Rankin and Jessica Borga square off in the second main event of the weekend.
Adding heartfelt tribute to the World League of Fighters and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Director of Events at Dubai Sports Council Eisa Mohammed Sharif said, "We would like to thank World League of Fighters for bringing the BKFC event for the very first time in Dubai. I believe this combat sport is growing tremendously, and we just want to see it grow here in the region, while we continue supporting it as Dubai Sports Council to witness the greatest fighters of all time to be here in Dubai and combat the challenge."
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024
BKFC arrives in Dubai
OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..
European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect ..
2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA
UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syr ..
GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syr ..
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 2025
Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments
Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award
Wide space available to increase trade relations with US: Rizwan Sheikh
Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest friend in the EU
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 20245 minutes ago
-
BKFC arrives in Dubai5 minutes ago
-
OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, adjust production up ..35 minutes ago
-
European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect jobs, automotive inv ..35 minutes ago
-
2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA50 minutes ago
-
UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syria1 hour ago
-
GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syria1 hour ago
-
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 20251 hour ago
-
Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments2 hours ago
-
AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof nternational top star ..2 hours ago
-
ATM on track for record attendance as visitor registrations double year-on-year3 hours ago
-
UAE search and rescue team continues to support humanitarian efforts in Myanmar3 hours ago