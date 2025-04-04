BKFC arrives in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – The World League of Fighters (WLF) orchestrated the first official BKFC conference at the Burj Al Arab on Thursday, partnering with the Dubai Sports Council to announce the championship's Dubai debut. The prestigious gathering brought together WLF Co-Founders Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew, Director of Dubai Sports Council Eisa Mohammed Sharif and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Founder David Feldman.

The press conference revealed plans for BKFC's inaugural Emirates event at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Thursday and Friday, establishing it as a key fixture in Dubai's combat sports landscape and generating worldwide excitement

Sharing the enthusiasm on the journey with Dubai sports council that will shape BKFC as the next global event in Dubai, co-founders Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew of World League of Fighters stated as quoted from a press release by BKFC, "It took us more than two years to bring it here because David has been instrumental in the growth of BKFC, which has become the fastest-growing combat sport in the world. We struggled to find the right Calendar dates, but finally, we are here. We are extremely happy and ready to show that Dubai will be the best destination outside of America, thanks to our incredible partnership with David and BKFC.

"

The star-studded press conference brought together fighters from the two-day event, with April 4th featuring Carlos "Snake" Trinidad and Austin Trout headlining for the Welterweight championship. Adding to the excitement, BKFC's trailblazing female Strawweight champion, Britain Hart, will take on Tai Emery in the women's main event, fighting for the Strawweight Championship.

On April 5th, Tommy Strydom will challenge Kai Stewart for Featherweight supremacy, while Hannah Rankin and Jessica Borga square off in the second main event of the weekend.

Adding heartfelt tribute to the World League of Fighters and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Director of Events at Dubai Sports Council Eisa Mohammed Sharif said, "We would like to thank World League of Fighters for bringing the BKFC event for the very first time in Dubai. I believe this combat sport is growing tremendously, and we just want to see it grow here in the region, while we continue supporting it as Dubai Sports Council to witness the greatest fighters of all time to be here in Dubai and combat the challenge."