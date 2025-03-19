BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, MGX welcome NVIDIA, xAI to AI Infrastructure Partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) NEW YORK, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, microsoft, and MGX today announced that NVIDIA and xAI will join the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership, now named the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), further strengthening the partnership's technology leadership as the platform seeks to invest in new and expanded AI infrastructure. NVIDIA will also continue in its role as a technical advisor to AIP, leveraging its expertise in accelerated computing and AI factories to inform the deployment of next-generation AI data centre infrastructure.

Additionally, GE Vernova and NextEra Energy have agreed to collaborate with AIP to accelerate the scaling of critical and diverse energy solutions for AI data centers. GE Vernova will also work with AIP and its partners on supply chain planning and in delivering innovative and high efficiency energy solutions.

AIP has attracted significant capital and partner interest since its inception in September 2024, highlighting the growing demand for AI-ready data centers and power solutions. The partnership will initially seek to unlock $30 billion in capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations, which in turn will mobilise up to $100 billion in total investment potential when including debt financing.

By investing in next-generation AI data centers and energy infrastructure, AIP is not just expanding capacity—it is shaping the future of AI-driven economic growth. The addition of both NVIDIA and xAI, each a global AI technology leader, reinforces AIP’s commitment to scaling an open-architecture platform and fostering a broad ecosystem that supports a diverse range of partners on a non-exclusive basis. AIP’s investments will primarily focus on the U.S. as well as OECD and U.S. partner countries, driving AI innovation, economic expansion, and the advancement of critical digital and energy infrastructure.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of MGX, said, “Artificial Intelligence is not just an industry of the future, it underpins the future. As we welcome new partners to the AI Infrastructure Partnership, we will accelerate innovation and technological breakthroughs to achieve transformational productivity gains across the global economy. Our singular focus is accelerating AI’s responsible and inclusive development for the benefit of humanity.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said, “The global buildout of AI infrastructure will benefit every company and country that wants to achieve economic growth and unlock solutions to the world’s greatest challenges.

AI factories built on NVIDIA’s full-stack AI infrastructure will convert data into intelligence that will accelerate every industry and help society achieve unimaginable breakthroughs.”

"AI infrastructure will play an increasingly critical role in driving economic growth across every industry and every region of the world,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “We’re thrilled to welcome these new companies to the AI Infrastructure Partnership as we invest together to build the infrastructure of the future.”

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said, “AI has the potential to transform the global economy if we can build the necessary infrastructure to support it. We believe this unparalleled partnership of leading global companies across the AI ecosystem brings technology expertise together with private capital to meet this demand and creates unique investment opportunities for our clients. This partnership also demonstrates the powerful combination of BlackRock’s global relationships with GIP’s infrastructure capabilities.”

“Since we launched this partnership in September, the momentum we have achieved reinforces the need for significant private capital to fund investments in essential infrastructure, particularly to support the continued development of AI,” said Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners. “With today’s announcement, we are proud to welcome our new partners to AIP. Together, we look forward to focusing on our joint ambition to enhance AI innovation and economic growth.”

John Ketchum, Chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy, said, “In order to realize the full potential of Artificial Intelligence we must develop and support the energy infrastructure and data centers that will fuel this technology. Doing this will require an all forms of energy solution that leverages ready-now renewables and battery storage coupled with gas-fired and nuclear generation in the future. Our collaboration with GE Vernova and AIP is intended to get as many electrons onto the grid as quickly and most cost effectively as possible.”

“The jobs and economies of tomorrow will be built on the infrastructure we develop today to support the rapid growth of AI,” said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik. “Our company is focused on an all-of-the-above approach with our customers to meet this unprecedented demand, utilizing gas, nuclear, wind and more, while continuing to drive innovation to reduce emissions. We look forward to working with AIP and its partners, a group that brings substantial capability and efficiency to this critical work.”

