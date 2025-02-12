BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) ADNEC Group has announced that BlackSky Holdings Inc., a leading space-based intelligence company, will be a supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks at the highly anticipated International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX).

The event, to be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will take place from 17th to 21st February at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 will be the largest of its kind, serving as platforms for a premier global gathering of the defence and security sectors. In the presence of many senior government decision-makers, diplomats and elite international companies, innovators and businesses will be able to connect with investors, network with executives, and form new partnerships.

IDEX & NAVDEX Talks, which debuted during the previous edition of IDEX and NAVDEX, added a new dimension to the event by fostering high level dialogue and thought leadership. This year’s edition will bring together prominent industry leaders, including officials from military organisations, innovators, international policymakers, and business leaders to address key challenges and opportunities in the defence sector, focusing on innovation, strategy, and global collaboration.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussions, participate in Q&A sessions, and network with industry experts, shaping the future of military operations, international security, and technological advancement.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Advisor Military & Defence Shows at ADNEC Group, said, “BlackSky's involvement as a supporting sponsor of IDEX & NAVDEX Talks highlights our shared vision for strengthening collaboration and accelerating innovation in the defence industry.

Their expertise in delivering real-time geospatial intelligence aligns with the forward-thinking spirit of IDEX and NAVDEX. These events showcase ADNEC Group’s commitment to establishing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for defence, supporting key sectors, and driving economic diversification in line with our leadership’s vision.”

Andy Stephenson, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for BlackSky, said, “We are thrilled to participate in the largest edition of IDEX and NAVDEX, as this global platform offers an exceptional opportunity to engage with defence and security leaders, showcase our cutting-edge capabilities, and contribute to shaping the future of the industry. Our partnership with ADNEC Group reflects our commitment to fostering international collaboration and leveraging advanced technology to address the complex challenges faced by modern defence sectors. We look forward to sharing our insights on real-time geospatial intelligence and exploring new avenues for innovation and strategic growth within the global defence community.”

With major global companies and experts expected to attend, the thought leadership presented at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 will facilitate news business partnerships, nurture startups, and accelerate new technology development to shape the future of the defence and security sectors.

The event is poised to be a pivotal moment for industry staekholders, driving forward-thinking discussions and fostering collaborations that will define the next generation of defence solutions.