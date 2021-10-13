Bloomberg New Economy announces new programming and initiatives of its fourth annual forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Bloomberg New Economy today announced updates related to its upcoming fourth Bloomberg New Economy Forum, including its programme, participants and impact initiatives led by its delegate community of public and private sector leaders from around the world.

"The global economic challenges deepened by the pandemic bring a special level of urgency to this year’s New Economy Forum," said Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies. "The quick transition from COP26 to the Forum gives us a unique window of opportunity -- and we plan to seize it, by working together to accelerate our recovery in ways that build a stronger, healthier and sustainable economy."

The 2021 Forum’s plenary panel sessions and breakout discussions are built around the themes of Rebuilding the Global Economy, Innovating Out of Crisis and Navigating a Divided World. Bloomberg New Economy’s five, persistent editorial pillars -- Finance, Climate, Trade, Cities and Health -- will also provide focus and throughlines for the week’s discourse.

The forum is collaborating closely with the Singapore Government on protocols to provide a safe environment for its in-person delegates, enabling them to focus on the discussions around the positive work of connecting developed and developing economies, as various global dynamics threaten to exacerbate national rivalries and divisions. Delegates will need to be fully vaccinated and will undergo mandatory daily pre-event testing.

To ensure a safe environment for the delegates to meet in, necessary measures to ensure health and safety will be applied, including the deployment and use of TraceTogether (TT)-only, SafeEntry check-in and mandatory mask wearing while maintaining one metre safe distancing between individuals.

Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said, "Singapore is pleased to host the event here physically despite the pandemic, affirming Singapore’s role as a leading business events capital, and a global node for MICE and businesses. The Government will continue to support the MICE industry as it adapts and transforms to unlock new value and business opportunities."

"The Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore will provide a platform for action - not just debate - while also modeling a blueprint for safe, yet highly networked, in-person convening," said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media and Executive Chair of Bloomberg New Economy. "We’ve never seen such a sense of urgency among global leaders to get together and mobilise solutions."

Set to be held from 16th to 19th November, the New Economy Forum will see the participation of over 300 delegates, hailing from 51 different countries.

The 2021 forum is presented in partnership with ADNOC, Bayer, Dangote Industries Limited, ExxonMobil, HSBC, Hyundai Motor Company, Mastercard, Tata Sons, and Vanke.