‘Blue Zone’ from COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre to relocate to Al Rowda Healthcare Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 13th January 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA", has announced the relocation of the ‘Blue Zone’ from the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Center in Abu Dhabi to Al Rowda Healthcare Center. The center, managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA healthcare facility, will exclusively serve all members of the community who have received a positive COVID-19 test result.

The blue zone is one of four zones in the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Center located in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), which was opened in May 2020. The first center to be dedicated for patients with a positive test result, the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Center played a pivotal role in combating the virus and preventing its spread and strengthened the COVID-19 healthcare infrastructure in Abu Dhabi by providing the community with easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, and guidance at the hands of qualified medical professionals and volunteers.

Patients’ journey in Al Rowda Healthcare Center begins when they test positive and receive a message directing them to the center. Upon arrival, they will be registered in SEHA’s electronic medical record, Salamtak, followed by a vital signs checkup and assessment. If the patients have symptoms or are contacts of a confirmed positive case, they will either put on the electronic watch for home quarantine or get transported to an isolation facility.

However, if they neither have symptoms nor are contacts of a confirmed positive case, they will undergo a nose swab to confirm their infection and will then be advised to go home and follow home quarantine guidelines until they receive their result by SMS, SEHA app or the Hosn app. If the test result comes back as positive, they will need to go back to Al Rowda Healthcare Center to either put on the electronic watch for home quarantine or get transported to an isolation facility.

Al Rowda Healthcare Center is also equipped to provide additional testing for high-risk patients, such as those suffering from chronic diseases or senior citizens, or patients who are found to be unstable when visiting the center. These additional tests include ECG, blood tests, X-ray, and CT scan followed by consultation with a doctor to determine whether they need to be transferred to a hospital.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, SEHA has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID, with the establishment of drive-through centers across the UAE, field hospitals, and launching a number of initiatives designed to meet the needs of all segments of the community, which initiatives include the virtual outpatient clinic and medication delivery services.