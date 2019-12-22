UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BNY Mellon Opens New Office At Abu Dhabi Global Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:00 PM

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Market

LONDON/ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) The Bank of New York Mellon, BNY Mellon, has opened a representative office at Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM. The representative office will provide support for existing and prospective clients in the region, seeking access to the firm’s global capabilities.

BNY Mellon has been in Abu Dhabi since 1998 and has been conducting business in the middle East and Africa for over 100 years. The company opened its first representative office in Lebanon in 1963 and was granted a branch licence in 2008 by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Commenting on the announcement, Hani Kablawi, Chairman of EMEA and CEO of Global Asset Servicing, said, "Our new office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market comes at an important time in our 100-year history in the region and more than 20 years in Abu Dhabi. Our focus to deepen our relationships with Middle Eastern institutional investors, strengthen our footprint, and drive to innovate and to deliver leading solutions across the region has never been greater.

"

Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM added, "We welcome the Bank of New York Mellon to the family and for choosing ADGM to establish its representative office. As an International Financial Centre and financial regulator, we look forward to working closely with BNY Mellon and like-minded institutions to foster an open and vibrant environment that augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial centre and investment hub."

BNY Mellon works with a wide range of sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, governments and other clients throughout the region, offering asset servicing and ancillary services, corporate trust and treasury services.

Related Topics

Africa Business Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Bank New York Lebanon Middle East Hub Market Family

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Five-Star Nadal reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of Sharjah ..

12 hours ago

India now being named as extremist state globally: ..

12 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohamed Al Mur ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.