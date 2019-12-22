BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Market

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON/ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) The Bank of New York Mellon, BNY Mellon, has opened a representative office at Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM. The representative office will provide support for existing and prospective clients in the region, seeking access to the firm’s global capabilities.

BNY Mellon has been in Abu Dhabi since 1998 and has been conducting business in the middle East and Africa for over 100 years. The company opened its first representative office in Lebanon in 1963 and was granted a branch licence in 2008 by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Commenting on the announcement, Hani Kablawi, Chairman of EMEA and CEO of Global Asset Servicing, said, "Our new office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market comes at an important time in our 100-year history in the region and more than 20 years in Abu Dhabi. Our focus to deepen our relationships with Middle Eastern institutional investors, strengthen our footprint, and drive to innovate and to deliver leading solutions across the region has never been greater.

"

Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM added, "We welcome the Bank of New York Mellon to the family and for choosing ADGM to establish its representative office. As an International Financial Centre and financial regulator, we look forward to working closely with BNY Mellon and like-minded institutions to foster an open and vibrant environment that augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial centre and investment hub."

BNY Mellon works with a wide range of sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, governments and other clients throughout the region, offering asset servicing and ancillary services, corporate trust and treasury services.