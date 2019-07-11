UrduPoint.com
Board Of Dibba Al Hisn Sports And Cultural Club Reshuffled

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Board of Dibba Al Hisn Sports and Cultural Club reshuffled

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued an Administrative Resolution reshuffling the board of the Dibba Al Hisn sports and Cultural Club.

Administrative Resolution No.07 of 2019 stipulates that Ibrahim Saeed Ahmed Baghdad Al Darmaki, chairs the Board, with the membership of eight members.

According to the new Resolution, the administrative posts will be distributed among the members during the Board’s first meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Dibba Al Hisn Club shall elect a vice-chairman from among the members, and the election shall be by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

Pursuant to the Resolution, the term of memberships will be four renewable years. The members shall continue to fulfil their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

