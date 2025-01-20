Board of Directors of Mada Media Company appoints Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi as CEO

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The board of Directors of Mada Media Company PJSC, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, approved the appointment of Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

With over 15 years of professional experience, Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi boasts an exceptional track record in commercial investment, strategic planning, and transformative initiatives across both the public and private sectors.

His distinguished career includes serving as Director of Commercial and Investment at the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), where he led key projects such as the IPOs of Dubai Taxi and Parking companies.

Al Hammadi also brought his expertise to Emirates NBD, managing international investment portfolios and developing tailored investment solutions. Known for his strategic vision and results-oriented approach, Al Hammadi has consistently delivered impactful contributions throughout his career.

Commenting on the appointment, Mattar Al Tayer, said, “We are pleased to announce Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi as the inaugural CEO of Mada Media. His leadership and extensive managerial expertise will be instrumental in driving the Company’s vision forward. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our warmest welcome and wish him success in this significant role.”

Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi expressed his gratitude to the Chairman and the Board for entrusting him with this responsibility. “It is a privilege to lead the executive management of Mada Media. I am optimistic about this role and the Company’s future prospects. I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Directors and the Company’s team to achieve Dubai’s ambitious vision. Our efforts will focus on streamlining operations for organising, operating, and developing the advertising industry, as well as issuing permits through a unified portal, in line with the roles and responsibilities outlined in the Decree, Resolutions, and applicable legislation in the emirate.

This approach will empower the Company to achieve its foundational objectives,” he said.

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Law No. (20) of 2024 on 12th September 2024, establishing Mada Media Company. The Law designates Mada Media Company as a private joint-stock company, granting it legal personality along with financial and administrative independence. The Company is empowered with the legal authority to carry out its activities and achieve its objectives.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (79) of 2024, approving the Company’s Articles of Association.

Additionally, Executive Council Resolution No. (80) of 2024 appointed the Board of Directors of Mada Media Company PJSC, naming Mattar Al Tayer as Chairman and Hussain Mohamed Al Banna as Vice Chairman. The Board also includes Wesam Alabbas Hussain Lootah, Maryam Obaid Al Mehiri, Mohammad Yousuf AlMudarreb, Ahmed Hasan Mahboub, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Shehab Hamad Bushehab, and Saeed Mohammad Al Marri.

The Law outlined the objectives of Mada Media Company PJSC to include overseeing advertising sites, ensuring their readiness for use by licensed advertisers, enforcing relevant legislation, and fulfilling legal procedures as specified in the Articles of Association.