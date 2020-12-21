UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Directors Of UAE Banks Federation Approves Strategic Plan For 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:15 PM

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approves strategic plan for 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) The board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation, held their last virtual meeting for this year, to review the progress of UBF’s top priorities for the year 2020 and to approve UBF’s strategic plan for 2021.

The meeting highlighted the mutual and joint discussions and initiatives with Central Bank of the UAE, to contain the influence of COVID-19 on the banking industry during the year 2020, in addition to "Vehicle Security Benchmarking" project in coordination with RTA-Dubai, the progress of "Ethical Selling" project, Emiratization’s strategy in the banking sector, developing the "Wealth Management roadmap in UAE", working on a wider adoption of Emirates Digital Wallet (KLIP), and the huge success of UBF’s National Fraud Campaign in coordination with Central Bank of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police.

By the end of the meeting, AbdulAziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of UAE Banks Federation, stressed on the fact that the year 2020, and despite COVID-19 pandemic; was a successful and prosperous year to the banking sector in UAE. He continued to thank each Member for the continuous collaboration in supporting UBF to fulfill its role, and extended his thanks to UBF’S Board of Directors, for their exceptional support to UBF, to maintain and strengthen the UAE banking sector despite the challenging environment.

He concluded: "We are looking forward to another year of fruitful cooperation and guidance with Central Bank of the UAE and all UBF’s strategic partners."

Related Topics

Police UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Vehicle Bank Progress 2020 All Industry Top

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

4 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

4 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.