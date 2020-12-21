Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approves strategic plan for 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) The board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation, held their last virtual meeting for this year, to review the progress of UBF’s top priorities for the year 2020 and to approve UBF’s strategic plan for 2021.

The meeting highlighted the mutual and joint discussions and initiatives with Central Bank of the UAE, to contain the influence of COVID-19 on the banking industry during the year 2020, in addition to "Vehicle Security Benchmarking" project in coordination with RTA-Dubai, the progress of "Ethical Selling" project, Emiratization’s strategy in the banking sector, developing the "Wealth Management roadmap in UAE", working on a wider adoption of Emirates Digital Wallet (KLIP), and the huge success of UBF’s National Fraud Campaign in coordination with Central Bank of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police.

By the end of the meeting, AbdulAziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of UAE Banks Federation, stressed on the fact that the year 2020, and despite COVID-19 pandemic; was a successful and prosperous year to the banking sector in UAE. He continued to thank each Member for the continuous collaboration in supporting UBF to fulfill its role, and extended his thanks to UBF’S Board of Directors, for their exceptional support to UBF, to maintain and strengthen the UAE banking sector despite the challenging environment.

He concluded: "We are looking forward to another year of fruitful cooperation and guidance with Central Bank of the UAE and all UBF’s strategic partners."