Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hold remote meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Board of Directors of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation held a meeting today remotely through videoconferencing, chaired by Abdul Monem Al Hashemi, President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and board members Mohammed bin Dalmouk Al Dhaheri, Youssef Al Batran, Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Samira Al Rumaithi, and Mansour Al Dhahri.

In light of the current circumstances affecting the UAE and the rest of the world and the postponement of all sporting activities, the federation issued several historic decisions and initiatives that aim to spread hope and optimism to Emirati citizens and residents.

At the start of the meeting, Al Hashemi thanked the UAEâ€™s leadership for its efforts to protect society and safeguard its gains, and highlighted the UAEâ€™s role in supporting friendly countries in facing the current health crisis, noting that the World Health Organisation, WHO, praised the UAE for contributing 85 percent of the total global assistance to the international community.

Al Hashemi stressed that the federationâ€™s decisions and initiatives will involve national teams at various age levels and all jiu-jitsu practitioners, both in the country and abroad, especially as Abu Dhabi is the international capital of jiu-jitsu and the headquarters of the Asian and international federations.

Al Hashemi affirmed that in line with the approach of the countryâ€™s leadership, which appreciates the role of Emirati residents in the sport and its renaissance, the federation decided to open all its training centres to residents wishing to register to learn the art of jiu-jitsu free of charge, along with UAE citizens.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is a pioneer in implementing the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan regarding the new categories allowed to participate in the competition, which are the children of female Emirati citizens, those born in the UAE, campaigners and residents, Al Hashemi further added.

Al Shamsi explained that the federationâ€™s board of directors also decided to launch the "Your Mat in Your Home Initiative," which aims to encourage home training by providing mats through the federation and sending them to the homes of families and their members, to help them train at home throughout the current period.

Al Shamsi then talked about the world championship that the UAE will host in November in Abu Dhabi and the schedule of activities for the coming season. "We have more than one plan to flexibly deal with all scenarios, through which we can change dates according to the circumstances," he said in conclusion.