Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses plans for future of space sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) The Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency discussed the plans for the future of the national space sector, as well as recent developments related to the sector and ways of progressing existing projects and initiatives aimed at driving the sector’s growth, in line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership to establish an ambitious space sector that will contribute to the national sustainable development process.

The meeting was held via video conferencing and chaired by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, with the attendance of the board’s members.

"The UAE Space Agency is continuing to perform its role in serving entities operating in the national space sector, as well as motivating the country’s public and private sectors, and helping to create an adequate legislative and regulatory environment, in addition to tackling challenges facing the sector and turning them into opportunities," Al Amiri said.

The agency’s plans aim to increase the national space sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP, attract further local and foreign investments, target citizen cadres, and encourage talents and entrepreneurs from both inside and outside the country to participate in the sector’s future growth, she added.