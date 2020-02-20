Board of Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management formed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has issued Resolution No.1 of 2020 forming the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management.

The board is chaired by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, and Dr. Essa Al Bastaki as Vice Chairman. The Board also includes Dr.

Aref Sultan Al Hammadi, Huda Al Hashmi, Dr. Edward Hoffman, Abdul Mohsin Ibrahim Younes, in addition to the Secretary-General of the Award.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued Resolution No.2 of 2020 appointing Mowza Saeed Al Marri as Secretary-General of the Award, in addition to her position at Roads and Transport Authority.

The two Resolutions are valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.