Board of Trustees of Sharjah Excellence Award reviews final list of nominees of 4th edition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) The Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award reviewed ongoing preparations to honour the winners of the award’s 4th edition during an official ceremony to be held on 12th February, 2020.

The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

This was announced during a meeting held on Monday at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry headquarters, SCCI, chaired by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI’s Chairman, in the presence of members of the Award Board to Trustees, SCCI’s Director-General, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, and Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award.

A total of 18 winners were approved by the board during the gathering.

"The SCCI is keen on encouraging excellence and creativity to push the private sector forward into new horizons towards growth and development and fostering its role in the economic integration process by focusing on developing the performance and efficiency of private sector enterprises, not only in Sharjah but also in the GCC," said Abdullah Sultan Al Owais.

Al Owais added that the SCCI is eager to achieve the wise vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at promoting positive competitiveness, raising the level of institutional performance, and adhering to comprehensive quality standards in the UAE and the Gulf private sector facilities.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi said, "The Sharjah Excellence Award is constantly evolving, as part of the SCCI’s keenness to contribute to the promotion of a culture of excellence in the private sector.

This underlines Sharjah as a driving force for economic development and a regional hub for providing the best scientific and practical practices in the region."

Nada Al Hajri reviewed the number of participants and winners based on the reports submitted by the evaluation committees in accordance with the updates of the 4th edition of the award. The seven award categories include the Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Green Award, Sharjah Small & Medium Enterprise Award, Sharjah CSR Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, and Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award.

The Board of Trustees approved a number of updates on the current edition of the award. This includes renaming the Sharjah Economic Excellence Award to be the Sharjah Excellence Award, and changing the name of the Sharjah Award for Emerging Projects in the United Arab Emirates to the Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award and separating them into two categories, each of which includes two winners, who would receive AED25,000 each. These two categories include the Micro Enterprises with five employees or less, and the Small and Medium Enterprises with more than five staff members.

Moreover, the amendments included allowing all Emiratis to take part in the "Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award" category, which is dedicated to the most successful businessmen in the UAE. In this category, two winners would be selected, and each of them would receive AED50,000.