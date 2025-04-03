Boat carrying migrants capsizes near Greek island

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) The capsizing of a boat carrying migrants from the Turkish coast to a nearby Greek island has left four people dead, including two children, Greece's coast guard said Thursday, while 23 people have been rescued.

A search and rescue operation off the northern coast of the island of Lesbos recovered the bodies of two women and two children, the coast guard said.

Weather in the area was reported to be good, and it was unclear what had caused the boat to overturn early Thursday morning. There was no immediate information on the total number of people who had been on the boat, their nationalities, or the type of vessel they had been using.

A sea and land search and rescue operation was continuing, with three coast guard vessels, an air force helicopter and a nearby boat searching for potential further victims.

