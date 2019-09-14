UrduPoint.com
Bodies Of Martyrs Arrive In UAE

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th September 2019 (WAM) - The bodies of six UAE martyrs arrived at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi aboard a UAE Air Force plane on Saturday.

The martyrs are Captain Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri; Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani; Warrant Officer Zayed Musllam Suhail Al Amri; Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro; Warrant Officer Nasser Mohamed Hamad Al Kaabi, and Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji.

Several senior Armed Forces officers received the bodies at the airport, where a special military ceremony was organised to mark the return of the bodies.

The General Headquarters, GHQ, of the UAE Armed Forces had earlier mourned the martyrdom of the six Emirati servicemen in a vehicle collision while performing their national duty during operations in the field.

