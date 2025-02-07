Open Menu

Bodies Of Migrants Recovered In Two Locations In Libya

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 11:15 AM

BENGHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) At least 29 bodies of migrants have been recovered in two locations in the southeast and west of Libya, a security directorate and the Libyan Red Crescent said on Thursday.

The Alwahat district Security Directorate said in a statement that 19 bodies were discovered in a mass grave in a farm in Jikharra area, some 441 km from Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city, and said the deaths were related to smuggling activities.

At the end of January, Alwahat Criminal Investigation Department said it had freed 263 migrants from different Sub-Saharan nationalities, saying they were "being held by a smuggling gang in extremely poor human and health conditions.

"

Separately, the Libyan Red Crescent said on Facebook late Thursday evening that its volunteers recovered the bodies of 10 migrants earlier in the day after their boat sank off Dila port in the city of Zawiya, some 40 km from Tripoli, the capital.

