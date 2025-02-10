Bodies of two migrants found on French beach, 230 rescued at sea

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The bodies of two men found on a beach in northern France were possibly migrants trying to reach Britain, French authorities said Sunday, as they rescued 230 people from the Channel waters.

The first body was found on the sandy beach in Berck, with a second spotted less than two hours later, just 300 metres (984 feet) away, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said.

The prefecture suggested the men were migrants attempting to swim to a "taxi-boat" or small dinghy already in the water.

"A total of 230 people" were rescued at sea on Sunday, according to French maritime authorities.