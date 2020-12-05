UrduPoint.com
Bodour Al Qasimi Appoints Director Of House Of Wisdom

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:45 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Director of House of Wisdom

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, issued an administrative directive appointing Marwa Obaid Al Aqroubi as the Director of House of Wisdom, a ‘future library’ and social hub being brought to life by Shurooq.

The decision reaffirms Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s trust in Al Aqroubi’s vast experience as president of the UAE board on Books for Young People, UAEBBY, the local chapter International Board on Books for Young People, IBBY, – a non-profit dedicated to promoting the culture of reading, bringing children and books together and supporting producers of children’s books. Last year, Aqroubi’s notable accomplishments in the field of promoting a culture of reading benefitted her role as the Project Manager of Sharjah World Book Capital 2019.

The decision also reflects Shurooq’s continuous efforts to support and empower female leaders in various fields. An ardent lover of books and a champion of knowledge, Al Aqroubi has been an active member of the UAE’s cultural scene.

Earlier in October Shurooq revealed that the construction of the emirate’s newest cultural landmark whose foundations were laid in April last year by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to mark Sharjah’s inauguration as the UNESCO World Book Capital 2019 – 20, is on schedule and that the 12,000 sqmt House of Wisdom will open its doors to the world soon.

Upon completion, House of Wisdom is poised to be an architectural marvel that will serve as a first-of-its-kind socially-centred space for reading, acquiring and exchanging knowledge, collaboration and creativity.

Designed by the award-winning international architectural design and engineering firm Foster + Partners, the library will house 105,000 books along with several pod spaces to offer visitors a quiet place to read and research. The entirety of House of Wisdom’s services, including pod bookings, book issuances, or even ordering coffee from the in-house café, will also be made available to users on a mobile application.

