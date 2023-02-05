Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the newly appointed President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), was welcomed for her first official visit earlier this week to the 25-year-old centre of excellence, a leading academic institution in the Gulf region and beyond.

Sheikha Bodour's appointment to the position of President of AUS was announced in an Emiri Decree by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who established the university in 1997, and under whose presidency the institution has grown and flourished to offer over 70 undergraduate and graduate courses as well as four PhD programmes to thousands of students who, today, are channelling their education and training at AUS to shape society through impact-driven contributions.

During her tour of the vibrant, multifaceted campus of the university, the newly elected president noted, “It is a great honour to be steering the future of thousands of bright young minds at this world-class university, which has been boosting Sharjah’s global reputation as the UAE’s cultural and academic capital for over 25 years. I am excited to be here and look forward to working closely with the university’s senior officials, faculty and with our students, to carve out new pathways that will broaden horizons and present each and every individual here with brand new possibilities for innovation and excellence.

“As an avid reader, a champion of local and global publishing and an ardent supporter of knowledge creation and consumption in all possible forms, I am in a place I have a natural predisposition towards and a lot to contribute to. The role of education in making a positive impact on the world cannot be overstated, and I am confident that along with the exceptional faculty, students, and alumni at AUS, we will continue to build on the legacy of AUS as we forge new partnerships, develop innovative programmes, and create new opportunities for young minds to thrive.

In her first official visit, Sheikha Bodour met with the Chancellor, Chief Operating Officer, Provost, Deans, University Librarian, and Chief of Protocol to learn about the various portfolios and departments of the university.

The meeting with the Chancellor Susan Mumm provided an overview of AUS and an opportunity for Sheikha Bodour to discuss various topics. She also met with the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jeannette Vinke, and Provost, Dr. Juan Sanchez, for them to provide insight into the day-to-day operations of the esteemed institution.

The Deans of the College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Mahmoud Anabtawi, the College of Architecture, Art and Design, Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril, the College of Engineering, Dr. Fadi Aloul, and the school of business Administration, Dr. Narjess Boubakri, led Sheikha Bodour on a tour of their respective buildings. University Librarian Kara Jones also joined the tour to add her insight about the impressive literary resources of the campus.

The American University of Sharjah celebrated its 25th anniversary in June 2022. Sheikha Bodour's vision and the vision of the university are closely aligned as they both believe in the power of education to empower communities and change the world. Her appointment as President marks a new chapter in the university's history and is a testament to her commitment to higher education and research.