Bodour Al Qasimi Attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), graced the AUS Alumni Iftar banquet on Tuesday. This annual event, organised by the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs (AAA), welcomed 500 AUS alumni in the AUS Main Building Rotunda.

During her opening remarks, Sheikha Bodour emphasised the alumni's importance as AUS ambassadors and stakeholders in the university's future. She expressed her desire to maintain AUS's position as a top choice for students and employers, a reliable partner for the government and the private sector. She also recognised the alumni's continued commitment and partnership as crucial to sustaining and enhancing AUS's reputation at home and abroad.

Sheikha Bodour also acknowledged the alumni's experience, networks, contacts, and ideas as vital contributors to AUS's success in navigating this period of change and delivering value to students, partners, and the community.

Rania Morsi, the Interim Executive Director of OAAA, emphasised the university's commitment to alumni engagement, stating that graduates are an integral part of the AUS family, and the university is dedicated to maintaining strong relationships with them.

She reflected on the spirit of Ramadan and its emphasis on connectivity, community, and family. She encouraged alumni to stay connected and support one another in their personal and professional endeavors.

After the Iftar, Sheikha Bodour met with the alumni association board to discuss its role in keeping AUS alumni actively connected to the university. With over 39 alumni chapters locally, regionally, and internationally, the AUS Alumni Association helps graduates enhance the growth and development of their university.

Ali Lootah, the President of the AUS Alumni Association, highlighted the importance of networking among AUS alumni. He said, "Bonding is key to ensuring successful interaction between AUS alumni. At the Alumni Association, we strive to create strong bonds between our alumni through effective communication and knowledge sharing."

